REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Down 6.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 377,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

REE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

