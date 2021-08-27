Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $321.77 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $328.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

