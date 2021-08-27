VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFO. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $74.12 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

