Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $5,429,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 75,866 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $864,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.