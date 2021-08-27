Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $74.12 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

