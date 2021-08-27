Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,053 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $218.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

