Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 829,400 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the July 29th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68.
About Allegro.eu
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.