ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 268.0% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the July 29th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
