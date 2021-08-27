InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,522 ($59.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,692.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,739.72.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

