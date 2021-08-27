John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 328.83 ($4.30).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,228 shares of company stock worth $981,306.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.