The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.