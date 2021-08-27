Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,977,000 after acquiring an additional 362,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

