Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envista were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Envista by 38.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.