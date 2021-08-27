949 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $85.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,923 shares of company stock worth $64,315,748.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

