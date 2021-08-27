Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

