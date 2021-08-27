CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $8,041,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 427,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 203,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CTRE opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.