Contrasting ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 14.14 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.10 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.59

ACV Auctions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ACV Auctions and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $35.56, suggesting a potential upside of 87.04%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

