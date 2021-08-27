Dean S. Adler Sells 24,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Safehold stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

