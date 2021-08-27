Dean S. Adler Sells 24,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Safehold stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of -0.46.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
