Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.14.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

