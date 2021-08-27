Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.14.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.20.
In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
