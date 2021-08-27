Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:FIE opened at €65.35 ($76.88) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.31.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.