Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

