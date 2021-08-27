Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

