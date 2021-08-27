Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TC Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after buying an additional 1,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

