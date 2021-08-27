Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.