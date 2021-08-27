National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,886 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $9,074,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

