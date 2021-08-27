Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.68.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

