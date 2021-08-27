Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,584 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,584 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.72 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

