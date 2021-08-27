Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

