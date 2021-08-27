Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,528 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after acquiring an additional 129,798 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

