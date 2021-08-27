Head-To-Head Contrast: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53%

This table compares 12 ReTech and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 3.11 -$21.94 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 0.28 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.65

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 12 ReTech and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.86%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

12 ReTech has a beta of 28.19, meaning that its share price is 2,719% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

12 ReTech beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

