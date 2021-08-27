BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) vs. PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Critical Survey

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 18.66 -$1.32 million N/A N/A PCTEL $77.46 million 1.57 $3.42 million N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

PCTEL has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Given PCTEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCTEL is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PCTEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% PCTEL 2.60% 3.38% 2.76%

Summary

PCTEL beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

