Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Critical Comparison

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fiverr International and CannaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 33.65 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,046.76 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiverr International and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiverr International beats CannaSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

