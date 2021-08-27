LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

