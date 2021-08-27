American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $784.20 million, a P/E ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

