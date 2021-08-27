Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $90.80 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.