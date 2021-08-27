Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €116.93 ($137.57).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €122.70 ($144.35) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.58.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.