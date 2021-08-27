Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

SNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.63 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

