Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 318 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total transaction of $4,204,848.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,328,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,884,311.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,252 shares of company stock worth $69,481,046. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

