Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

