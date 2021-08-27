Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $616,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.09 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

