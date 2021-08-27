Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 56,611 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lufax were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

