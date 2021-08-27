Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 1,025 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.