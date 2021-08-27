Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,103,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 251,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $19.73 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

