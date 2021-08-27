Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,716 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Graham were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Graham by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Graham by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $606.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $638.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

