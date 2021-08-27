Millennium Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

DFFN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

