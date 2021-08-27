Zacks Investment Research Lowers Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

