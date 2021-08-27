Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,413% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,859 put options.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.