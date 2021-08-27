Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €61.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €60.52 ($71.20) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.31.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.