NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) COO Sells $10,000,000.00 in Stock

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) COO Giordano Sordoni sold 1,000,000 shares of NextGen Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NGAC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Acquisition Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,636,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,728,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGAC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

