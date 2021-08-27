ITT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

NYSE:ITT opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

